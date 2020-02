This Celebrity-Favorite Denim Brand Is Having Its Biggest Sale Ever

The LA-based label appeared on our fashion radars because of its effortlessly cool denim that straddles the line between casual and chic — but it offers up everything from laid-back suiting to utilitarian leather looks , too. We've seen Frame worn by the likes of Imaan Hammam, Barbara Palvin , and Katie Holmes (in the throes of her own iconic sartorial reawakening). We even spotted one particular coat on so many off-duty supermodels (Bella, Gigi, Kendall, and the gang), we wondered if it was some sort of a sisterhood-of-the-traveling- trench situation.