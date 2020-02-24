This Celebrity-Favorite Denim Brand Is Having Its Biggest Sale Ever

The only thing better than finding your perfect pair of jeans is finding them for a fraction of their usual price. Starting today and running through March 1, one celebrity-loved denim brand will be hosting its biggest sale yet. If you thought Frame was for A-listers only, let us direct your attention to its first-ever online sample sale — where us non-famous folk can snag a range of designer styles for up to 80% off (aka $300 jeans for as little as $50).
The LA-based label appeared on our fashion radars because of its effortlessly cool denim that straddles the line between casual and chic — but it offers up everything from laid-back suiting to utilitarian leather looks, too. We've seen Frame worn by the likes of Imaan Hammam, Barbara Palvin, and Katie Holmes (in the throes of her own iconic sartorial reawakening). We even spotted one particular coat on so many off-duty supermodels (Bella, Gigi, Kendall, and the gang), we wondered if it was some sort of a sisterhood-of-the-traveling-trench situation.
And now it's our turn to take the styles for a spin. Ahead, our top sample-sale picks to get you started — including jeans with everything from fringed hems to retro silhouettes, a few structured tops, and an essential accessory or two.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.