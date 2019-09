Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse's Girlfriend, Finally Met Cole Sprouse

Whether they like it or not, it's hard to see one Sprouse twin without thinking of the other. The child stars may have come a long way from their Suite Life Of Zack & Cody days and are doing their own things — for Cole, it's acting on Riverdale, for Dylan, it's making mead . But that doesn't mean fans weren't surprised to hear that Dylan's girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin, hadn't yet met his twin . Luckily, that all changed at the Oscars.