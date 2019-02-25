Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse's Girlfriend, Finally Met Cole Sprouse

Whether they like it or not, it's hard to see one Sprouse twin without thinking of the other. The child stars may have come a long way from their Suite Life Of Zack & Cody days and are doing their own things — for Cole, it's acting on Riverdale, for Dylan, it's making mead. But that doesn't mean fans weren't surprised to hear that Dylan's girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin, hadn't yet met his twin. Luckily, that all changed at the Oscars.
Last month, Palvin and Dylan announced they had moved in together, snapping a selfie in a high-rise Brooklyn apartment. That's a pretty significant relationship milestone, but an interview with W Magazine revealed they had another biggie to check off the list.
“I still haven’t met his brother,” she told the magazine. “Soon!”
Finally, the stars aligned over this weekend. The two brothers and Palvin were tagged in an Instagram Story at the Sunset Tower Hotel by friend Jesus Estrada, and were then caught heading into the Vanity Fair Oscars party Sunday night.
#NEWS - @BarbaraPalvin WITH DYLAN SPROUSE AND COLE SPROUSE AT @VanityFair #Oscars2019 PARTY IN LA.— Barbara Palvin TODAY (@BarbellasSource) February 25, 2019
For Palvin, it's not out of character for this family meeting to happen a little later than usual. After all, she was single for six years before dating Dylan.
"It did pay off,” she previously told Vogue. “I feel like I found the perfect guy. He’s very kind and gentle."
Now Palvin needs to meet Cole's girlfriend Lili Reinhart — who had to stay back in Vancouver on the Riverdale set — and the puzzle is complete. Better yet, they should all just move into that Brooklyn high rise. Suite Life Of Zack & Cody — 15 Years Later?
