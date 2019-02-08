Barbara Palvin Still Hasn't Met Dylan Sprouse's Other Half

Former Disney Channel star turned mead maker Dylan Sprouse is very serious with his model/girlfriend Barbara Palvin. So serious, in fact, that he once brought her Shake Shack to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. However, there is one thing that the cute, New York City-based couple needs to do: introduce Palvin to Sprouse's twin brother, Cole.
According to Sprouse and Palvin's profile in W Magazine, Palvin has never met Riverdale's Jughead in person, despite dating Sprouse for eight months.
You can blame Cole, apparently.
"Cole works in Vancouver," Sprouse told the magazine of why he hasn't met Palvin yet. "He’s a very busy guy."
As for Sprouse, he's already been to Hungary to meet Palvin's parents twice. But it's how Palvin and Sprouse met in the first place that is the real story here.
"She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something. And I slid into her DMs," Sprouse told the outlet. "I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months."
Palvin finally got in touch when she found herself in the same country as Sprouse. Sprouse was working on a movie in China when Palvin took a trip there.
"There’s a little language barrier for me, so I was never good with texting or flirting,” Palvin, who is Hungarian, revealed to W. "With Dylan, everything seemed so easy. We had the same interests, and jokes were hitting at the right spot, and he didn’t think I was disgusting or anything."
Clearly, everything worked out: The couple just moved into a new apartment together, and shared a sweet selfie to commemorate the moment.
Hmm, is that apartment big enough for Cole to visit? It's about time he comes through.
