Everything Leaving Netflix in March 2020

Good thing March has spring to look forward to, because even though we're getting a new crop of movies and TV to Netflix and a lot of original series, unfortunately it's also when we're going to have to say goodbye to some beloved titles leaving the streaming service.
Now that Valentine's Day is behind us, Netflix is letting go of feel-good romantic movies such as The Jane Austen Book Club, Eat Pray Love, and P.S. I Love You. If you're a superhero buff, make sure to watch Marvel Studios' Black Panther and The Dark Knight before they're gone.
More action films that will no longer be on Netflix include films in the Kill Bill, Men In Black, and Charlie's Angels series, as well as fantasy favorite Lord of The Rings (The Two Towers and Fellowship of the Ring).
The good news for TV lovers is that not many series are leaving the platform this month, though L Word fans should probably binge before the end of the month.
Click through to see what else is leaving Netflix in March 2020, and catch these titles before they're gone.