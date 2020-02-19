Everything Coming To Netflix March 2020

Oh, March. The month I’m convinced will start showing the first signs of spring but never does. Luckily, Netflix has a whole new crop of movies and TV shows to distract me from my lingering SAD. Specifically, the streaming service is being generous with its rom-coms, bringing feel-good romps like Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, He’s Just Not That Into You, and Valentine’s Day straight to your screen. And, as always, there’s an overwhelming amount of Netflix original content also arriving, but here are the major ones you need to know: The third season of Elite and On My Block are landing in the middle of the month, and if you liked The Circle, a Brazilian version is coming your way as well.
Other TV shows include Search Party, season 3 of Ozark, and a tasty new season of Ugly Delicious. Twitter better also get ready for some movies and documentaries that are about to spark a lot of talking, like Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything and Guilty, a film about a girlfriend navigating another woman’s rape accusation against her boyfriend.
But if that all seems a little heavy, you can kick back and enjoy highlights from your childhood like Space Jam and Hook. What I'm saying is there’s literally everything you could ever be in the mood for landing on Netflix this month. Ahead are all the movies and TV shows to look out for in March.