Nordstrom Rack’s Throwing The Biggest Sale Of The Long Weekend

We don't sleep on Nordstrom Rack as a secret-weapon shopping destination. In addition to its steady inventory of premium brands with super-slashed price tags, the site throws more deals into the mix with surprise flash sales — and the biggest one just dropped. Clear The Rack kicked off this morning with an extra 25% off its already up to 50% off clearance stock . And unless another retailer starts giving goods away for free, this event takes the long-weekend sale cake.