The Date That Was My First Date Ever

We were 14 years old and our saga had begun a few weeks earlier when we kissed at the school dance , inspired by the poetry of Ja Rule ft. Ashanti ("Now you street promotin' the dick game is potent"). Our romantic entanglement ( with tongues ) was cut short by our love story’s first antagonist, Mr Fraser, the geography teacher who wrenched us apart and banished us to opposite ends of the gym to await our fates (detention).