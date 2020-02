Whatever Is Going On With The Bachelor, It’s Clearly Working

This might just be my inner-cynic jumping out, but it seems unlikely that Peter has found the proverbial "one" while traveling this long and winding path; he's been too busy (poorly) refereeing arguments between the women and injuring himself on golf carts to focus on finding love. But Chris Harrison has promised us, multiple times, that this season's ending will be nothing like we've ever seen on The Bachelor before. Harrison is always teasing something huge, but that's because he knows that we're not going to risk missing the drama. I guess I'll see y'all same time next week.