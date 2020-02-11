Noah Centineo is as famous for being adorable as he is for playing Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I've Loved Before or Langston in Charlie's Angels. I mean, he comes across as such a sweetheart that his nickname is "The Internet's Boyfriend," and his new-ish buzz cut was Big News.
Still, Centineo has hinted before that his life hasn't always been all Instagram thirst traps and starring roles. In an old video that circulated in 2018, the star stated that he was sober. And now in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, he's opening up more about his past drug use.
Centineo's parents separated when he was a teenager, and the actor moved into a hotel room with his mother, he revealed. "As the 15-year-old living in close quarters with my mom, I felt an obligation to step up and fill a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, you know, and in doing so, I bristled and I kind of shoved down a lot of emotion," he explained.
At 17, Centineo moved out and spent the next four years couch-surfing. That's when his "wild period" began. During that time, he said his favorite thing to do with friends was to “take Molly and talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions.”
When the interviewer asks what other drugs he's experimented with, Centineo answered: "Everything. There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do," he said. "I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life."
Happily, the actor has been sober for the past several years — since the day before his 21 birthday. He doesn't explain exactly how or why he chose to leave drugs behind, but he does say that he's still close with both of his parents and lives with his older sister, Taylor. He's also dating model Alexis Ren.
And now, Centineo's favorite activities seem much healthier. “I like baths. I like meditation. I like journaling," he said in the interview. "I hold myself very accountable, but I can talk myself off of ledges too. And that’s a strong thing.”
