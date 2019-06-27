What Exactly Is Noah Centineo Doing In The New Charlie's Angels?

The trailer for the Charlie's Angels reboot is here, and in between shots of the new badass trio comprised of Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, a familiar face emerges: Noah Centineo.
From To All The Boys I've Loved Before to The Perfect Date, Centineo's star profile is still on the rise. Now, it looks like he's temporarily traded his teen rom-com card for action films, though it's still unclear of who Centineo will play in the Charlie's Angel reboot. Seriously, his role is about as cryptic as those thirst-trap tweets he used to send. But what, exactly, is his role?
Following the trailer's release, fans took to Twitter to share their thought's on Centineo's cameos. Some are excited about seeing Peter Kavinsky in another role, while others had questions.
noah centineo being in charlie’s angels is for me only. please respect that— betsy (@superdreamdox) June 27, 2019
Okay. I kid you not, the only reason I’ll watch the new Charlie’s Angels movie is for @noahcent 😍😍😍— T 🦒 (@tayyymuhree) June 27, 2019
charlie's angels trailer looks so good and amazing and the movie is going to be iconic but what the hell is noah centineo doing in it— iqra (@holygomez) June 27, 2019
i was excited for charlie's angels until i saw noah centineo omg they really know how to ruin a good thing— nick (@ldontfeelsogood) June 27, 2019
Back when his casting was first announced, Entertainment Weekly reported that Centineo would be playing one of the Bosley characters who "sparks romantic feelings towards one of the three Angels." During his brief (like five seconds) appearance in the trailer, his character gushes about phosphorus and gets pretty cozy with Balinska's character.
Based on the nerdy, science bit, there's a strong possibility that Centineo is playing a version of Eric Knox, the hidden villain Sam Rockwell once played. If so, let's hope Centineo does this iconic dance scene from the 2000 film justice.
