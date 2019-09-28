Noah Centineo & Model Alexis Ren Might Be Dating — Cue The Internet’s Heart Breaking

A thousand hearts might break, but dating rumors are now swirling around the internet’s boyfriend, Noah Centineo, and model Alexis Ren.
If you’re anything like Lara Jean, you might want to start writing your letters.
Centineo and Ren were recently spotted being very intimate with each other when Centineo picked her up from the airport in Palm Beach, FL, according to reports from US Weekly. Add this to the two being spotted leaving restaurants together in West Hollywood and shopping in Whole Foods together by fans who swiftly shared photos with them on Instagram, and it certainly seems like something is up.
Advertisement
Ren previously dated fellow Dancing with the Stars cast member Alan Bersten; the two split in 2017. She has more than 13 million followers on Instagram and has also had a lucrative career as a bikini model, even managing to land a coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue placement.
Meanwhile, Centineo has pretty much been single since skyrocketing in fame due to his role in To All The Boys I Loved Before, despite rumors he might be dating co-star Lana Condor (who already had a boyfriend).
In addition to seeing the pair pop up all over together, fans also noticed some Instagram posts on their respective accounts that suggest they might be together. The first is a photo of what appears to be a man’s hand holding Ren’s face, followed by an iMessage screenshot where someone is telling Ren that “everything and everyone reminds me of you.”
A fan in the comments noticed this was very similar to a post on Centineo’s Instagram.
“Go look on his page, the second picture on his most recent post. It’s a picture just like this one!” wrote Elisabeth04.
Indeed, on Centineo’s post, there is a photo of a woman’s hand putting a rose into his mouth. Also, is that the same ring Ren appeared to be wearing in her photo and the same gray wall behind him?
Though nothing has been officially confirmed yet, many are wishing they could be the one to finally date the internet’s boyfriend.
“If that isn’t my hand i’m suing,” commented Giselleduran on Centineo’s post.
Refinery29 reached out to Centineo’s rep and Ren for comment.
Advertisement