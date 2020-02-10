The Kardashians Low-Key Took Over The Oscars After-Parties

While it's not impossible that a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family will be involved in a Best Picture at some point in our lifetimes, they didn’t need an excuse to show up at the most star-studded Oscars after-parties. The reality stars may have skipped out on the official ceremony, during which I assume they would have also screamed their hearts out in celebration of Parasite winning Best Picture (though if they ever saw the movie, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West would likely think twice about that fancy house of theirs), however each of them made an appearance on either official red carpets or each other's Instagram Stories as they partied in celebration of 2019's best movies.
Kim and Kanye posed at the storied Vanity Fair Oscars party, and were also joined by Kylie Jenner. Inside, the gang was photographed with people like Nikki Hilton and Katie Couric. They also bumped into their parent, Caitlyn Jenner.
However Kylie, at least, didn't stay at one place long. She did a quick outfit changed and headed to another post-Oscars celebration, this time with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian — and ex Travis Scott, according to her Instagram Story. All four of them were filmed in a car on their way to Chateau Marmont, per Metro, as music blared and Scott tried to go about his business as the sisters did wild things like shove a plastic toy down Khloé cleavage and eat Hawaiian rolls.
"It be your own family sometimes," Kylie captioned a video of the madness.
While the Kardashian-Jenners may have enjoyed the post-Oscars festivities, only one person in their orbit actually got an invite to the main event: Blac Chyna. She was photographed on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater, despite the fact that she doesn't have any well-known movie reason to be in attendance. Maybe this is a stipulation of the legal battle currently going down between Chyna and the Kardashians — she gets custody of the actual Oscars while the rest of them can keep the after-parties. Seems more than fair.
