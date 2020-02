Saoirse Ronan’s Baby Bangs Were Inspired By Audrey Hepburn

Abergel also gave Ronan some tips on how to style her new fringe, and the secret comes down to two key products: Virtue's volumizing primer and dry shampoo. (Abergel is the creative director for the brand.) "I told Saoirse to spray the primer all over her bangs after the shower, and then to go in with a blowdryer and a Denman brush, pushing the bangs back and fourth to get rid of any cowlicks," he explains. "That’s all you need to do. For the next day, if the roots get oily, that’s when you use the dry shampoo ."