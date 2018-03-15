How To Make This Throwback Hair Trend Work For You

Unless, of course, you get instant regret. If you're worried it's less Amélie and more Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber, fear not. “First thing to note, there’s always an out," says Burnett. "If you feel it’s not really you, talk to your stylist and they'll be able to help you manage the growing-out process so that you’re happy with your end result that works with your lifestyle. The easiest style to recreate from baby bangs would be the iconic Brigitte Bardot fringe, because as it starts to get longer, you can start to part it and have your stylist tailor and adapt it to your face shape and features." Sato recommends playing around with accessories like grips, scarves and berets until it grows out; either way, you have plenty of options if you decide it's a statement too far. Us? We'll be cutting our baby bangs in come summer, when a few inches off our hair is the perfect antidote to city heat.