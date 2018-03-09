How To Work A Micro Fringe If You Don't Look Like Audrey Hepburn

And if our faces err on the side of the moon emoji? "If you don’t have the ever-desirable heart-shaped face but are still drawn to the idea of a micro fringe, then approach with a bit more caution. Maybe go for a slightly less blunt, softer textured fringe," he advises. "Have your stylist razor cut or chip into the ends to get the look." Chie Sato, head of education at Taylor Taylor London, says the cut is for everyone. "Whichever face shape and hair texture you have, you can find the perfect one for you by taking care that you balance the face and create harmony. It doesn’t even have to be poker straight. Working in a micro fringe to naturally wavy or even curly hair can make a great statement," she explains. "With a round face you can go for a curve, so it's shorter on the sides and longer in the middle on the nose. It will frame the face because you can see the sides of the forehead and more of the face."