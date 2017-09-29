Pinterest Searches Are Up 600% For Our New Favourite Hairstyle

When Pinterest's latest data revealed that the search for 'curtain fringes' had gone up 600% this year alone, we can't say we were surprised. The most elegant haircut of the '60s and '70s, the heavy, cheekbone-skimming, softly cut fringe has made a comeback of late.
First popularised by the inimitable Brigitte Bardot, whose fringe began at her centre-parting and swept in a curve to her cheekbones, the effortless cut has spawned homages aplenty. Countless actresses – think Sienna Miller, Léa Seydoux, Kirsten Dunst and Felicity Jones – have gone for the look, while models like Freja Beha Erichsen and Julia Stegner keep their '70s bangs in check among the constant on-shoot hair changes. Of course, Alexa Chung has been championing the style for years, often referencing her muse Jane Birkin's fringe.
So why has the look returned this year? Low maintenance may be the answer, as, like the super popular colour technique balayage, it grows out well and needs very little styling. "It works so well because it's multi-functional, low maintenance, and enables you to wear it your own way," Sam Burnett, owner & creative director of Hare & Bone, explains. "You can move it forward to frame your face or tuck it back to open up your features. It essentially offers a 2-in-1 cut without the maintenance of a full fringe.”
While you can always take a photograph of Bardot or Chung to the salon, Sam advises you ask your stylist for lots of texture: "You want lots of layers and feathering around the face. The shag cut works well on longer or shorter hair, so with a middle parting and sweeping fringe you have basically nailed the curtain fridge trend.” With less commitment than a heavy, full fringe, styling at home is surprisingly easy. "It’s all about freedom and movement. Blow-dry the fringe back off the face in different directions: this will add volume and help create more of a lift at the root," Sam tells Refinery29. "If you have unruly hair and you need a little more control over the direction of your fringe, I would use a barrel brush to blow-dry the hair forward and curl it in the direction you want it to sit.”
So there you have it, the how-to on one of the most Pinned haircuts of the year. Classic, chic, with a touch of rock 'n' roll, this fuss-free fringe is your autumn hair switch-up sorted. Click through to see the women who've had the chop.