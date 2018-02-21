Sheet masks have become regular features in our skincare routines, thanks to the Korean beauty trend that shows no sign of slowing down. Our approach to skincare is moving increasingly further from the cleanse, tone and moisturise routine that dominated the '90s and early 2000s. Multiple cleansing steps, layering products, multi-masking and essences are leading the way in our pursuit of perfect skin.
Haircare is looking towards at-home treatments that deliver salon-quality results. Expert colourist, Josh Wood recently launched his at-home colour range, including permanent colour dyes, root concealers and a colour-preserving mask and gloss for salon-quality results that can be easily achieved at home. Earlier this month, Redken launched its All Soft Mega Sheet Hair Mask, proving that the haircare industry is adopting the same attitude we apply to skincare and its constant advancement.
Like most sheet masks, Redken’s newest innovation is a convenient way for a time-conscious customer to up hydration levels. Similar to a shower cap, think of it like a 10-minute makeover for your tresses. It’s designed to soften, blending ingredients such as argan kernel oil, camellia seed oil, aloe vera and glycerin to instantly condition, lock in moisture and leave hair more manageable. Simply apply after your shampoo, leave for 5-10 minutes, then rinse as normal. The intense treatment, costing £10, is recommended to be used weekly.
Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Cap System offers a similar intensely moisturising end result, but with the added step of applying the deep-conditioning mask then covering the hair with a cap lined with argan oil beads to provide a deeply hydrating layer.
Kocostar's Home Salon Hair Pack, £7, and its Long Hair Pack, £6, are other options. The affordable beauty brand, hailing from South Korea, is stocked on ASOS and promises to leave hair soft, silky and nourished with its mix of moisture-infusing ingredients.
As for now, the selection of hair sheet masks is limited, but it’s unlikely we’ll have long to wait before they're lining the shelves of the haircare aisle in Boots. They’re a convenient and tidier alternative to the traditional format of a cream mask, while offering the same results. Not only does a hair sheet mask lock in moisture, it also seals in the benefits from your shampoo and nourishes damaged tresses. They're particularly useful during winter weather, when hair is left dry and often dehydrated from the cold. If you're after a quick fix for silkier locks, it's time to pick up your first sheet mask today.
