The Hair-Care Trend We Didn't See Coming

Sheet masks have become regular fixtures in our skin-care routines, thanks to the Korean beauty trend that shows no sign of slowing down. Our approach to skin care is moving ever further away from the straightforward cleanse/tone/moisturize routine that dominated the '90s and early 2000s; multiple cleansing steps, layering products, multi-masking, and essences are leading the way in our pursuit of perfect skin.
And hair care, too, is looking towards at-home treatments that deliver salon-quality results, and it's starting with something we're already obsessed with: sheet masks. This month, Redken launched its All Soft Mega Recovery Tissue Cap Mask, proving that the hair-care industry is adopting the same attitude we apply to skin care and its constant advancements.
Advertisement
Like most sheet masks, Redken’s newest innovation is a convenient way for a time-conscious customer to up hydration levels. Similar to a shower cap, think of it like a 10-minute makeover for your lackluster hair. It’s designed to soften, combining ingredients like cactus extract, aloe vera, and argan oil to instantly condition, lock in moisture, and leave hair easier to style. Simply apply after your shampoo, leave for 5-10 minutes, then rinse as normal. The intense treatment is meant to be used weekly — and, at $8 a pop, it's cheaper than your daily coffee habit.
Briogeo's version, the Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Cap System, offers a similar intensely moisturizing result, but with the additional step of applying the deep-conditioning mask first, then covering the hair with a cap lined with argan oil beads; South Korean beauty brand Kocostar offers the Home Salon Hair Pack. As for now, the selection of hair sheet masks is much more limited than the ones for your face, but the way things are going it won't be much longer before they're lining the shelves of drugstores everywhere.
After all, the appeal is obvious: They’re a convenient and tidier alternative to the traditional format of a cream mask, while offering the same results. Not only does a hair sheet mask lock in moisture, it also seals in the benefits from your shampoo and nourishes damaged tresses. They're particularly useful during winter weather, when hair is left dry and often dehydrated from the cold. If you're after a quick fix for silkier locks, it's time to pick up your first sheet mask today.
Advertisement