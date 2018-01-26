The Hair-Care Trick We Wish We'd Tried Sooner

Multi-masking is a total game-changer for any skin-care routine, but at this point, the concept is nothing new; we've been putting oil-absorbing clay formulas on our acne-prone T-zones and soothing gels on our dry, flaky cheeks for a while now, and our skin has never been happier. But for our hair? Now that's something new — and now that we've finally figured it out, we wish we'd started sooner.
With bespoke beauty gaining momentum, it makes perfect sense that now would be the time to start approaching our hair and scalp the same way we do our skin. Some salons, like sustainable London hotspot Ralph & Rice, are even offering the customized service in the chair. "Damaged ends, mid-length mysteries, virgin roots, and don't forget your scalp — multi-masking will make all those issues a thing of the past," the salon's cofounder, Anita Rice, explains.
If your salon has yet to cash in on the multi-masking trend, don't worry: It's beyond easy to get the same DIY treatment in the comfort of your own bathroom. "As far as application, roots can be done with a tint brush and bowl, whereas the ends can be literally applied by hand," Rice says. The Davines products she uses in-salon are clay-based, so they can be left on for ten minutes or longer as they won't leave hair lank or greasy; your results may vary.
So next time you reach for your same old hair mask, consider adding another to the mix for the most effective treatment possible. Because, yes, you can have frazzled ends and oily roots — and why not give them both exactly what they need? Ahead, the hair masks we'll be using to get our strands in fighting shape... dry lengths, greasy roots, and all.