When you think of at-home hair colour kits, what do you think of first? Is it the ridiculous boxes that feature the same woman on each packet in an unconvincing photoshopped shade? Is it the time you botched your DIY job and had to wear a hat for five weeks? Or is it the numerous occasions you've trailed aimlessly up and down aisles in Boots or Superdrug, trying desperately to work out which colour will suit you? If any of the above sound all too familiar, internationally acclaimed hair maestro and expert colourist, Josh Wood, is here to revolutionise at-home hair colouring.
Advertisement
Available from this week at Boots and Josh Wood's atelier, the Josh Wood Colour System offers a new, salon-inspired approach to home hair colour, offering every woman, no matter her hair type, the colour she deserves. Josh has curated a comprehensive system – the only range of its kind created by an expert colourist – that includes permanent colour with 100% grey coverage, a toolkit of root concealers, and a colour-preserving care range including a mask and gloss that will boost hair health and shine.
Often referred to as ‘the king of colour’ and the man behind the immaculate manes of Elle Macpherson and Laura Bailey, Josh has spent his 30-year career understanding what makes a woman love her hair colour. “Look, I love grey," Josh asserts. "I’m the first person to encourage someone to go grey if the maintenance is too much for them but it’s a choice; if you never want to see another grey hair on your head, I can help.”
Building on three decades of unrivalled experience in shaping the global hair colour landscape, Josh is now using digital as a platform to share his expertise around the world. Josh Wood Colour offers honest advice, education and inspiration every step of the way, for home hair colourers and salon visitors alike. In just a few quick clicks you can start an online consultation where you will be advised on the products you need and how to use them. The foolproof colour-matched system then makes finding the right shade and toolkit to maintain colour very simple, and clear numbering runs through every single product, meaning the system is easy to navigate.
Advertisement
The Permanent Box Colour, £10, available in 12 shades including unique half shades for the best colour match, from Darkest Brown (2.0) to Lightest Blonde (9.0), has been formulated by Josh to nourish the hair while giving a perfect colour finish and total grey coverage. PPD (paraphenylenediamine) and ammonia-free, the product includes hydrolysed quinoa to aid shine, colour retention and hydration.
The Josh Wood Colour Blending Brush, £15 (20ml), available in three shades – from darker brown (for 2.0, 3.0, 4.0), lighter brown (for shades 5.0, 5.5, 6.0) to darker blonde (for shades 6.5, 7.0, 7.5) – confidently conceals greys in a stroke with the easy brush-on temporary colour, which gives coverage for up to three washes.
A tinted dry shampoo, £10, quickly refreshes your colour, reviving flagging roots and covers greys with natural-looking colour, while the throw-in-your-handbag colour pigment crayon quickly and expertly colours over stray greys (even on brows). Welcome to the future of haircare and colour.
Advertisement