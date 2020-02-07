Selena Gomez Just Debuted “Caramel Sprinkle” Highlights

There's something about a subtle highlight that can make an old haircut feel brand-new again — even if it's more about channeling a brighter vibe than noticeably lighter color. Just last night, Selena Gomez debuted a faint caramel-tinged highlight at the Hollywood Beauty Awards. Though extremely subtle, the warm, bronze-glazed highlight — sprinkled delicately throughout the tendrils around her face — instantly elevated the star's long curtain bangs (which she cut back in December).
The highlight came courtesy of L.A.-based colorist Riawna Capri, who says that the intention was to refresh and bring new life to the haircut. "Selena stopped in to freshen up her '70s shag and color," Capri explained in an email. "We did a sprinkle of caramel, bronze, and sun-kissed highlights."
Advertisement
Gomez's updo was styled for the night by hairstylist Marissa Marino, who actually walked the red carpet alongside her client and makeup artist Hung Vanngo. Marino expertly twisted the long shag cut into an effortless-meets-modern Victorian updo, the newly-brightened strands peeking through the ends.
Gomez's updated look is just another reason for us all to schedule a winter color refresh for a honey brown, smoky gold, or caramel sprinkle of our own... and maybe some curtain bangs, too, while we're at it.
Related Content:
Advertisement