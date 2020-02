Selena Gomez Just Debuted “Caramel Sprinkle” Highlights

There's something about a subtle highlight that can make an old haircut feel brand-new again — even if it's more about channelling a brighter vibe than noticeably lighter colour. Just last night, Selena Gomez debuted a faint caramel-tinged highlight at the Hollywood Beauty Awards. Though extremely subtle, the warm, bronze-glazed highlight — sprinkled delicately throughout the tendrils around her face — instantly elevated the star's long curtain fringe (which she cut back in December ).