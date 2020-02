Outside of being a terrible boyfriend, Peter also proves over ‘Week 6” that he is more than game for facilitating the kind of drama necessary to help a reality show run. He makes the exit of Victoria Paul about himself after blindsiding his frontrunner with a breakup. Peter goes so far as to demand an extended hug from Victoria P. that clearly makes her uncomfortable. He passionately kisses multiple girls during the group date, easily inciting jealousy in contestants. Peter allows the melodramatic “Enough is enough” two-on-one date card to summon Tammy Ly and Mykenna Dorn to a pre-rose ceremony inquisition (as Bachelor he definitely had the power to refuse such TV theater). On the date, Peter pumps both women for damning information on the other, and then presents it to their rival. He sends Tammy home during the two-on-one… and then eliminates Mykenna during the rose ceremony. Mykenna’s immediate exit after vanquishing Tammy — her first tangible piece of proof that her relationship with Peter could flourish — makes the split so much more painful.