Women Are Upholding The Tradition Of Wearing White To Trump’s State Of The Union & Here’s Why

Why white? The outfits were a nod to the suffrage movement in which women fought for voting rights, leading to the ratification of the 19th amendment that legally granted women the right to vote in 1920. This year will mark the 100th anniversary of the landmark occasion. According to USA Today , the democratic women of the House have worn white to all of Trump’s State of the Union Addresses. When accepting the democratic nomination for president in 2016, Hillary Clinton also wore white, while in 1984 Geraldine Ferraro wore the color when accepting the nomination to be the first female candidate for vice president for a major American political party at the Democratic convention, the outlet reports.