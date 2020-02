Why is this so dangerous? Not only is the Missouri initiative to block abortions after eight-weeks dangerous for the entire pro-choice movement, but if passed, it also makes a larger case for the Republican lobbyists who are trying to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2020. Beyond that, abortion bans in any state already prove to be extremely dangerous to women's health care. By restricting access to healthcare or shutting down facilities that perform abortions, many women put their lives at risk to take other measures to perform abortions. As for 2018, the Guttmatcher Institute estimates that illegal abortions are responsible for 30,000 deaths a year.