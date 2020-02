Submit an application with your partner between February 14th and February 28th, and the two of you could be chosen for the latest iteration of the viral dream job. Past examples include: a job where you travel the world and go on dates , a job that pays you to visit and review pools , or a job as the head of social media for Queen Elizabeth II . The new hires will be given $10,000 and an hourly wage (varying by state). All of which can be used to book flights and accommodations and drive, ride the train, bike, or scooter around all of Europe to find not one, not two, but 20 beautiful proposal spots and document the whole thing. The top proposal spots can be anything: a restaurant with a pretty vista, or a historic building with gorgeous architecture, or even a dramatic moor that looks like a scene straight out of Wuthering Heights. The couple will ultimately discover what “romantic” really means to them, create some unforgettable memories — and get paid to do it all. Let’s just hope you don't discover irreconcilable differences over the best place to pop the question.