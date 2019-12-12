Digital Mavens, Rejoice: The Queen Is Hiring A Head Of Social Media

A highlight of what has otherwise been a largely dumpster fire-filled year: the Queen's foray into Instagram. Earlier this year, the Queen used her iPad to post to the Royal Family's Instagram account, and the internet has never been the same. Months later, the Royals took to LinkedIn in pursuit of a social media manager, and even more recently, a personal assistant. And today, the Royal Household returns the interwebs in search of a Head of Digital Engagement.
The gig? According to LinkedIn, the role entails developing the Royal Family's "digital communications strategy" via "effective use of a range of digital platforms," and "finding new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage." The Head of Digital Engagement will manage a team of digital media specialists and cover everything from award ceremonies to Royal engagements. A tall order, for sure.
And it's essential that whoever gets this job be cool in the spotlight. The Head of Digital Engagement's content will be "viewed by millions," which means... no typos, ever. Additionally, the ideal candidate should have experience managing social media for "a high profile organization," as well as proficiency with "a range of content management systems, social media platforms, and analytics tools."
And the deal is, unsurprisingly, sweet. In addition to, you know, working at Buckingham Palace, the lucky employee will receive a benefits package including a 15% employer contribution pension scheme, 33 vacation days including bank holidays, free lunch, and training and development support. I mean... the vacation days alone are enough to consider a complete career pivot and move across the pond, am I right?
