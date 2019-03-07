Watch out influencers. The Queen is coming. Queen Elizabeth just posted her first ever Instagram photo during a visit to the new Smith Centre in the Science Museum. While she doesn't have her own Queen account (which I imagine would be called something like @LizInThePalace), she did use her iPad to post not one, but two pictures to @theroyalfamily, the British monarchy's Instagram account since 2013.
"Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert," she captioned the slideshow. "Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the 'Difference Engine', of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843."
Technology has come a long way since then, so much so that a Queen is presenting her first Instagram post to a crowded room.
"Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors," she concluded.
In case you think this is one of those things where the royal palace just said the Queen posted the Instagram (kind of like how I post Instagram Stories from my cat), think again. There's video proof.
I also request that my Instagram posts are met with applause.
Now that she's posting on Instagram, my brain has gone to some wild places. Does the Queen have people sliding into her DMs? Has she ever done that thing where she's scrolled way too far back into someone's feed and then accidentally "liked" something? Does she need help picking a filter?
My advice? Go with "Oslo."
