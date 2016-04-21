The Fanciest Social Media Job In The World Was Just Posted

You could truly become Twitter royalty if you're accepted for a gig posted recently by the British Monarchy.
In the hopes of expanding the internet coverage of the British Royal Family, the monarchy is searching for a new Head of Digital Engagement for Queen Elizabeth II. The job pays roughly $71,000 a year, but you can't put a price on the rollercoaster of emotion you'll take your parents on when you say: "I'm a social media editor...for the Queen of England."
"The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family," the listing says. "Joining this fast paced and dynamic team, your challenge will be to lead on and develop our digital communications strategy, and ensure that we make effective use of a range of digital platforms to support these aims."
The job includes managing a small team, posting content across multiple platforms, and generally making the Royals look cool online. They're looking for someone with a lot of digital experience for high profile websites, that can stay abreast of tactical content trends. Blah blah blah. Hit 'em with a fire Crying Jordan photoshop and see what happens, is what we say.
Perks of the job — besides getting money to tweet for a queen — include free lunch, nice benefits, and 33 days of vacation. Apparently you'll only be working 37.5 hours per week. So what are you waiting for? Apply! The listing closes Sunday, April 24.
