For some couples, the woman proposing is just what’s best for the individual people and relationship. “We always said we wanted to get married, and the general vibe of our relationship is very playful,” says Daisy Pattinson, 27, of Perth, Australia. “When it came down to it, it really didn’t matter which of us popped the question. But for us and our dynamic, it made sense that I just went for it and asked him.” She proposed to her partner by giving him a puzzle that spelled out “Brett, will you Murray me?” (his name) during a night in. “I love that I proposed, and we both feel stronger than ever as a partnership since we got engaged,” she says.