Justin Bieber Revealed His New Album’s Song List With Interactive Instagram Filter, For The Youth

After taking an extended hiatus, Justin Bieber is finally back on the music scene with the long-awaited follow up to his 2015 project Purpose. The singer recently announced that his fifth studio album Changes was on the way, set for a romantic release this Valentine’s Day.
We’ve already been blessed with two singles from the brand new album, and from the looks of it, R&Bieber has returned in full force. The first single, “Yummy,” is a catchy bop with lyrics no doubt dedicated to his wife Hailey, but if the earworm isn’t exactly your speed (totally understandable), Bieber also dropped “Get Out.” The smooth R&B track features a stunning duet with Kehlani, the singers riffing together in perfect harmony. Changes will wrap up with a “Yummy” remix, with Bieber recruiting Summer Walker to jump on the sexy track.
The names of the other 14 songs on Changes have been revealed in peak youth fashion: via Instagram filters. In partnership with Spotify, Beliebers can now log into Instagram and select the interactive “What Changes Track Are You?” filter, rapidly scanning through the album’s 17-song tracklist before selecting the one that fits their energy the most. “Confirmation” was mine...let’s hope it’s a bop.
In case you don’t get a good glimpse at the full tracklist on Instagram because the filter was moving too quickly, have no fear. Beliebers have already compiled a complete list of the songs that you’ll find on Changes:
1.Changes
2.All Around Me
3.Habitual
4.Come Around Me
5.Intentions
6.Yummy
7.Available
8.Forever
9.Running Over
10.Take It Out On Me
11.Second Emotion
12.Get Me
13.ETA
14.Confirmation
15.That’s What Love Is
16. At Least For Now#JustinBieber
Bieber is keeping the sounds of the album under wraps — well, except for the massive teasers he dropped in his YouTube documentary Seasons. The 10-episode docuseries gave fans a taste of what they could expect on Changes, including some songs that might discuss Bieber’s struggle with his physical and mental health. Early this year, Bieber shared that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, and his health had also been put at risk by a crippling drug problem. These struggles took him down a path so dark that his close friends and family members began worrying about his state of mind.
Thankfully, with the support of his wife, his faith, and his music, Bieber is back on track. “My life is changing a lot,” he said in the docuseries. “Getting married. Getting back to the studio. Talking about getting married and the process and just being creative in this new chapter. Being happy about what I'm doing. Being in a good headspace. A better headspace."
Positive vibes all around. Alexa, play “Yummy.”
