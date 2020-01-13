A Guide To All Those IG Story Filters You’ve Been Seeing Everywhere

Ask me what Pokémon, Harry Potter character, or Bon Appetit test kitchen chef I am, and I will proudly tell you. I'll even send you screenshot evidence to prove it. In case you missed it, a completely unnecessary trend has swept the 'gram of late — and it has empowered us all to discover and share, for example, our Disney character doppelgängers with our followings. Of course, these filters shuffle entirely at random — as evidenced by my evolution from Captain Hook to Ursula to Elsa — but that certainly hasn't dissuaded anyone from sharing their newfound identities with the internet.
Ahead are the best of these such IG filters. To try one of them yourself, you can either click on an Instagram Story that features it, or go to the creator's Instagram profile directly. From there, swipe left next to the creator's photo grid to find all of the filters they have created, which will appear beneath the smiley face icon.
Once you've selected a filter, just tap the shutter button to let the shuffling begin before landing on who/what embodies your essence the best. And if at first you don't succeed (read: agree with your pick), you may repeat as many times as you like until you are granted your desired selection.