Justin Bieber is back where he started, on YouTube. YouTube Originals will feature a 10-episode documentary, Seasons, starring Bieber that follows him as he gets ready to release his new single “Yummy,” which drops January 3, and his first new album and tour in five years in 2020. Bieber also has a tour that is to start in Seattle on May 14.
The trailer, which seems to promise a very different look at Bieber’s life than his earlier documentary-concert film Never Say Never, opens with a shot of a beanie wearing contemplative Bieber, who is asked by a voice off-screen, “Do you wanna start by talking about the last four years?”
Bieber simply answers, “Wow,” and the screen cuts to a television news anchor announcing the cancellation of the Purpose World Tour, along with images of Rolling Stone and The New York Times reporting the news.
The trailer then moves to friends and family expressing concern for the singer, and his well-being. We see Bieber on stage with the crowd chanting “JUSTIN JUSTIN” and Bieber saying “As humans we go through so many ups and downs...so many good seasons, bad seasons. Sometimes we wanna give up.”
We then cut to manager Scooter Braun who says, “He’s taken a very long break, in that time he’s found his wife, he’s grown a lot, and he’s ready to express himself through music again.”
The video shows clips of Bieber working out, recording music, and yes, his wedding to model Hailey Bieber. The documentary promises never-before-seen footage of their nuptials.
The trailer also promises an “intimate look” and we are shown clips of a very young Bieber performing, and then more recent clips, while he explains, “This album is very different because of where I am at in my life.”
We move on to more scenes with wife Hailey, who tells the camera, “There’s a lot of pressure I think people don’t see,” as the two embrace in the studio.
“I can never remake this album,” the singer says, “It’s gotta be perfect.”
The chorus (presumably) of “Yummy” plays and we see more wedding shots, vacation video, and a happy Bieber. He says to the camera, “When you’re doing what you’re good at, you just feel like you’re where you’re supposed to be.”
The series will drop Monday, January 27 at 12:00 p.m. ET, with new episodes premiering every Monday and Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. ET. Most exciting for fans, the episodes will be scored with new music, including the trailer, which features clips from “Yummy.”
Need more Biebs today? Tune in to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 on ABC after the ball drop for a preview of the series and a message from Bieber himself.
