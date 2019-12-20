Justin Bieber Just Announced 3 Days Of New Music

Justin Bieber is feeling the holiday spirit and has not one, not two, but three gifts for fans. On Twitter Friday morning, the recently-married 25-year-old teased the dates December 24, December 31, and January 3, along with the hashtag #2020. Bieber's last album, Purpose, was released in 2015, so after almost five years of just the occasional collab with other artists, fans think this means his fifth album could finally be on its way.
It isn't the first time Bieber has teased JB5. In December 2018, he posted a clip of a young girl on Instagram who claimed he had quit music with the caption, "Don't believe everything you read sweet little girl you will hear something from me sooner than you think."
Then, back in October, he shared a post on Instagram, according to NME, that read: “If this gets 20 million likes, Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.” It has since been removed. A month later, he teased the anticipation in Miami, where he was spotted wearing a shirt that read "Drop the album already."
While getting a new album before Christmas feels unattainable at this point, I believe these dates refer to upcoming singles or music videos. Maybe this will all get capped off on January 3 with the full album, but if these past few years, and especially few months, have taught me anything, Bieber is never going to do what you expect.
