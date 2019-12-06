Hailey Baldwin Gets Candid About Her Year Of “Toxic” Social Media Drama

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) has had a busy year, one of its highlights being the fact that she married the love of her life, Canadian singer Justin Bieber. However, along with 2019’s highs also came its lows. For the model, who looked back on the year in conversation with British Vogue, the constant drama stemming from social media was a major downer in her otherwise blissful year. Looking forward, Hailey is determined to do away with all the bad vibes in 2020.
“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just... toxic,” said the 23-year-old. “I think that has to change and that has to stop.”
Advertisement
This year, Hailey found herself in the center of Hollywood drama that played out over social media platforms — no doubt a consequence of being in a relationship with the “Sorry” singer. Onlookers took to the comments section of her Instagram page to speculate on the security of her marriage, criticize the newlywed's internet PDA, and, worst of all, instigate beef between her and Justin's ex Selena Gomez.
When Selena released her single "Lose You to Love Me," fans theorized that the song was a direct dig at Justin; with its lyrics about being left behind and replaced by another woman, it was natural to deduce that the singer was throwing some shade at her ex. Selena was quick to deny the claims by making nice with Hailey on Instagram, even going as far as to plead with her fans to "please be kind to everyone," but it was too late. The internet was already buzzing at the thought of a feud.
That's exactly the kind of bad energy that Hailey wants to ward off, and she's asking her fellow celebrities to lead the charge.
“There needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, ‘let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all these things, let’s move on from stuff,'" Hailey continued in her interview. "Let’s not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other."
As someone who has experienced the dark side of social media (Selenator trolls and all) firsthand, there may be no better advocate for the love and light on the internet than Hailey herself.
Advertisement