Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Instagrams Are Flooded With Nasty Trolls

Following news that Selena Gomez has been hospitalized after an "emotional breakdown" — a result of a health scare due to low white blood cell count — ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and rumored wife Hailey Baldwin's Instagram accounts have been flooded with hateful comments. Trolls have targeted Baldwin especially, leaving snake emojis and writing "Jelena" by the hundreds under her posts. The model has turned off the comments on two recent photos of her and Bieber, though we can't confirm if that was a result of the comments.
Over on his account, Bieber has also been subject to some harsh rebuking from Gomez fans, laying the blame for her hospitalization at his feet. "are u happy idiot...look wat u ve done?" wrote one commenter, "SELENA IS DYING. ARE YOU HAPPY WITH HAILEY?" added another.
Thankfully, not everyone was dropping by to spew hateful messages at the couple. "Don't listen to anything negativity [sic]. You are perfect and deserve all the love in the world," one fan wrote to Baldwin. "Thanks for making Justin so happy," added another. Refinery29 has reached out to representation for both Bieber and Baldwin for comment.
This sort of targeted negativity from zealous fans is exactly what pushed Gomez to quit social media several times herself, most recently in September. The singer posted a heartfelt and powerful message to fans, writing: "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit!"
Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.
What Selenators are doing to Baldwin and Bieber is exactly what they were defending her from when Bella Hadid's following attacked her en masse during her nearly year-long relationship with The Weeknd. They should heed Gomez's words and "Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings."
