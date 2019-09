Update: Selena Gomez Has Reportedly Left Treatment

Gomez's hospitalizations are on the heels of a tumultuous couple of years for the singer. Last summer, she revealed that her battle with lupus had led her to need a kidney transplant, which she underwent in summer of 2017. Shortly after, she started releasing new music, like her collaboration with Marshmello, "Wolves," and the 13 Reasons Why track, "Back to You." Per a profile of her that ran in Elle this month , Gomez has been recuperating by working with the NGO A21 , which is dedicated to halting human trafficking. Gomez criticized the profile for delving too deeply into her personal life. A few weeks later, she left social media altogether, claiming that she needed "kindness and encouragement only for a bit."