Wife Guy Justin Bieber Announces New Album & It Sounds Like It’s Full Of Love Songs

In case you hadn't heard, Justin Bieber loves his wife. Hailey Bieber was seemingly the inspiration behind the singer's first new single, "Yummy," and was by his side throughout the entire first episode of his YouTube docuseries, Seasons. Now, she's getting the best Valentine's Day gift of all: Justin Bieber's new album, Changes. The singer announced that the project will drop February 14, because what better present for V-Day for all of us than a return to music after over four years?
Along with the album release date, Justin also announced the Changes tour with Kehlani and Jaden Smith, and dropped another new single, "Get Me."
"Judgin' by the way you open up, you get me," Bieber sings in the new release, presumably, once again, to Hailey Bieber née Baldwin. "Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me/Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me."
Justin teased another new song in the first episode of the docuseries, and while its title is unknown, the lyrics also gush about his wife.
"See you when I touch down," we hear in the snippet, and later: "And I'm gonna fly out, flying to the east coast, I've got to keep the lights on...You know it...you've got me strung out."
These clues, plus the timing of the album drop, suggest the whole album is one big Hailey love fest. However, due to the time that's elapsed since his 2015 album Purpose, it's possible we'll also get some tunes about ex Selena Gomez, as well. After all, she included lyrics about Justin in songs from her new album, Rare.
Changes drops and ticket sales open February 14.
