The beginning stage of a new relationship is a series of exciting firsts. There's the first date, the first kiss, and even the first time meeting your family and friends. Of course, there are the less-thrilling firsts too. The first fight. The first time you're embarrassingly sick in front of them. And your first-ever holiday.
Don't get us wrong — holidays together can be fun. But certain ones, like Valentine's Day, are a little fraught too. Does your partner think February 14 is cheesy, or romantic? Do they want to go out? And most importantly: Do they expect a "real" gift, or just a card?
We can help you with that last dilemma. We've picked out the no-fuss gifts that are perfect to give to a new-ish S.O. on V-Day. To be honest, you might want to cop some of the items for yourself.
