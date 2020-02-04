Ben Higgins Calls Out Bachelor Peter Weber For Being Too Soft

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins thinks that Peter Weber needs to reign in the drama on his season, according to Higgins’ interview with Page Six.
As with any season of The Bachelor, there’s more than enough drama to go around. It really started for Weber in the third episode of the season, when the Bachelor learned that the other contestants believed Alayah Benavidez was “fake” and appearing on The Bachelor for the “wrong reasons.” In an effort to avoid a Jed Wyatt situation, Weber sent her home, only for Benavidez to appear in the show’s fourth episode to set the record straight and blame Victoria Paul for spreading lies about her. In the midst of all this, the remaining women vying for Weber’s heart accused him of underappreciating them to figure out the truth behind the Benavidez and Paul situation.
Advertisement
Though Higgins told Page Six that he believes Weber’s time on The Bachelor will “end well for him,” Higgins warned of not dealing with the drama on the reality show efficiently.
“I’ve always said that the mark of a good Bachelorette or Bachelor is not how likable they are, because the show can make you likable or not, it’s how you respond to conflict and controversy, and so far Peter’s not doing a bad job at it, but he’s not doing a good job either,” Higgins told the outlet. “He’s kinda letting it happen, and that can get really ugly fast.”
Higgins appeared as the Bachelor in 2016, after a stint on The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe. Higgins got engaged to Lauren Bushnell, the winner of his season of The Bachelor, and the two starred together on Freeform reality series Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? The couple broke up in 2017.
Higgins has weighed in on Weber before, suggesting he’s far from as innocent as he initially appears.
"Isn't Peter a part of the windmill? So yeah, I'd have to say everything leading up to this points [to] it being a pretty intimate season,” Higgins told Entertainment Tonight. "[Pete] was kinda the guy that snuck up on me, because he looks super innocent and I actually bet he is, but then you saw some pretty heavy like scenes with him and Hannah during the season.”
Will things get steamy for Weber, or will he be too bogged down with the drama to form any of those intimate connections?
Advertisement