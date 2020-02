Ben Higgins Calls Out Bachelor Peter Weber For Being Too Soft

As with any season of The Bachelor, there’s more than enough drama to go around. It really started for Weber in the third episode of the season, when the Bachelor learned that the other contestants believed Alayah Benavidez was “fake” and appearing on The Bachelor for the “wrong reasons.” In an effort to avoid a Jed Wyatt situation, Weber sent her home, only for Benavidez to appear in the show’s fourth episode to set the record straight and blame Victoria Paul for spreading lies about her. In the midst of all this, the remaining women vying for Weber’s heart accused him of underappreciating them to figure out the truth behind the Benavidez and Paul situation.