The $9 Foundation Lili Reinhart Swears By

Reinhart also credits her parents for teaching her essential beauty lessons. "I inherited super red skin from my mom, and I grew up watching her use products that were gentle and fragrance-free," she says. "My dad also takes really good care of his skin." The ultimate lesson from her parents was brought on by unfortunate circumstances. "My parents weren't diligent about using sunscreen when they were younger, and they both had skin cancer later in life," she says. "I've learned the importance of using sunscreen every single day, and I wear hats when I'm outside. I'm generally super protective of my skin."