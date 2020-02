The $9 Foundation Lili Reinhart Swears By

"When I'm at home in Vancouver, or on my days off, I like my skin to feel fresh and even," she says. "I love that this foundation gives me that but also keeps me hydrated and glowy." But foundation can only take half the credit for Reinhart's glow: The actress, who opened up about her struggle with cystic acne in a previous interview, tells us that products and tips from her longtime esthetician Renée Rouleau are an integral part of her regimen. "I use Renée's skin care a lot," she says. "The Anti-Bump Solution is great for cystic pimples — I use it all the time."