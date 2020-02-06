The $9 Foundation Lili Reinhart Swears By

Starring in a movie with J.Lo and releasing a book of poems are bucket-list items for the average person, but for Lili Reinhart, that's just a busy couple of months. Now, after nailing her role as a stripper in Hustlers and teasing the May release of Swimming Lessons, the actress has yet another new claim to fame as the ambassador for CoverGirl's Clean Fresh collection.
Reinhart spoke to Refinery29 over the phone about her new gig, explaining that it falls right in line with her laid-back approach to beauty. "I'm all about keeping my makeup routine very simple and clean," she says. "I don't like to cake on too much product, and I like my skin to feel like skin, so being part of this collection just makes sense."
The new CoverGirl Clean Fresh range includes four items that streamline your makeup routine: a cooling glow stick to add color and shine to your cheekbones, a cream blush, translucent lip oils, and a lightweight foundation that Reinhart says is hands down her favorite item from the lineup.
"When I'm at home in Vancouver, or on my days off, I like my skin to feel fresh and even," she says. "I love that this foundation gives me that but also keeps me hydrated and glowy." But foundation can only take half the credit for Reinhart's glow: The actress, who opened up about her struggle with cystic acne in a previous interview, tells us that products and tips from her longtime esthetician Renée Rouleau are an integral part of her regimen. "I use Renée's skin care a lot," she says. "The Anti-Bump Solution is great for cystic pimples — I use it all the time."
Aside from regular facials, Rouleau's expertise is also at Reinhart's fingertips for advice when her skin is freaking out. "I've had some moments where I've texted her some very unattractive, close-up photos of giant pimples on my face," she says. "She's definitely my guru."
Reinhart also credits her parents for teaching her essential beauty lessons. "I inherited super red skin from my mom, and I grew up watching her use products that were gentle and fragrance-free," she says. "My dad also takes really good care of his skin." The ultimate lesson from her parents was brought on by unfortunate circumstances. "My parents weren't diligent about using sunscreen when they were younger, and they both had skin cancer later in life," she says. "I've learned the importance of using sunscreen every single day, and I wear hats when I'm outside. I'm generally super protective of my skin."
Also high up on the list of Reinhart's priorities is protecting her mental health. She's been vocal about her struggles with anxiety and depression, and says that acknowledging her limits has been a game-changer for her self-care routine. "I've learned the importance of saying no when I need a break," she says. "It's good to be busy and to work hard, but also take a frickin' breath and enjoy being bored sometimes. We must embrace those quiet moments, because life can be hectic."
