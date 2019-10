Of course, the 23-year-old actress is referring to the signature style of her Riverdale character Betty Cooper , who wears a high-and-tight ponytail almost exclusively. The starring role requires Reinhart to keep her hair long and schedule regular highlight appointments. Long, blonde hair was also a staple for her most recent big-screen gig acting beside J.Lo in Hustlers . For the role of Annabelle, a stripper in the year 2003, the film's costume design team created a persona that Reinhart has described in previous interviews as a " slutty Hannah Montana ."Thus, both the wardrobe and glam tapped into early noughties trends, like bandage dresses, body glitter, and Bumpits. "Hustlers was all about the hair poofs, like the Bumpits I used to use when I was on my middle school dance team," Reinhart laughs, adding that she actually helped the costume team source inspiration. "I recommended some of the hairstyles that we wore in the film. I was like: 'Hey, we should do that awful hairstyle that I used to do when I was younger.'"