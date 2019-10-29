More than hair direction, Reinhart insisted on doing her own makeup for the movie. "I do my own makeup on Riverdale, and I knew I wanted to do it for Hustlers as well," she explains. "So with permission from Lorene [Scafaria], our director, I did the makeup myself — which was fun because it was a lot of products that I would never, ever use in real life, like glittery eyeshadow and some cobalt blue eyeliner."



In her everyday life, the real Lili Reinhart is more like Betty Cooper than Annabelle, sticking with a pared-down makeup routine. "I'm usually a simple concealer, mascara, and eyebrow girl," she explains. "Except when I'm on a red carpet or traveling for press interviews. Then, I'll do a little more glam. But I'll never make my skin orange with bronzer or do any contour. I keep it pretty natural."