The disagreement and discussion happening between Reinhart and the people critical of her tweets is a valid one. People with depression are often told to be proactive and just buck up. They're told to stop being so sad all the time, as if their depression is something they can change on their own. “When [loved ones] don’t understand what’s happening, their responses are ‘suck it up’ and ‘stop feeling sorry for yourself,’” John F. Greden, M.D., the executive director of the University of Michigan Comprehensive Depression Center, told The Huffington Post . "It’s not understood that these are underlying illnesses and chemical abnormalities, so what they’ll do is use these phrases. ... These comments are probably one of the worst irritations." Many people who struggle with depression have tried all of the things they possibly can to get well and know that it's not as simple as just "being less sad."