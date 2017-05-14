I cried tears of joy. In that moment I became a working actress with a steady job. Something I had been working towards for 7 years...— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 13, 2017
And now here we are, gearing up to film season 2. And I could not be more grateful.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 13, 2017
Riverdale came into my life when I was going through the worst depression I had ever experienced. And in the end it completely saved me.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 13, 2017
Since it's mental health awareness month, I figured it would be good to share that. I worked my ass off to make a living out of what I love— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 13, 2017
And when I'm feeling depressed or sad, I remind myself how far I've come. And how I didn't let my depression consume me...— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 13, 2017
To anyone out there who feels depressed or hopeless... do not fucking give up on yourself. You're all you've got. And you deserve the world— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 13, 2017
Your mental health should be your priority. Don't forget that. This is your life.. and you've only got one. So don't waste it by being sad— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 13, 2017
You will get through whatever you're going through now. And you'll be so much stronger at the end of it. You're stronger than you know.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 13, 2017
I guess that ends my little rant. But I felt the need to put some love out into the world today. I encourage you to do the same ❤️— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 13, 2017
@lilireinhart Framing depression as a choice is always, always a bad call.— Pillar of Saltiness (@violue) May 13, 2017
@lilireinhart lili i love you, but you cannot tell people to stop being sad. i'm sure you meant differently, but wording it like that makes it seem harsh.— emily (@angelofcities) May 13, 2017
I've dealt with depression my whole fucking life so obviously I know that. I'm saying find yourself some help. And don't wait for things— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 14, 2017
To change. You have to go out and get that for yourself. You have to find your own happiness and be willing to get better— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 14, 2017
Don't like what I have to say? I don't fucking care. I'm going to talk about mental health and my own experience with depression whether— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 14, 2017