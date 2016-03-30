This week, Refinery29 is exploring mental health topics as part of our partnership with Clinton Global Initiative University.
If you're starting to suspect that your blues aren't just a fleeting bad mood, you aren't alone: Major depression is one of the most common mental disorders in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Don't believe us? Maybe Christina the puppet will convince you — she explores this important topic in the video above.
There is a widespread and harmful misconception that people can or should just "snap out of" depression — and that mental illnesses in general aren't as serious as physical ailments. But just as you wouldn't ask someone with a broken leg to "snap out of it," and wouldn't expect them to heal without help, it's the same with mental illnesses such as depression.
If you're dealing with depression, you shouldn't have to go it alone. Seek the help of a medical professional: Your doctor is a good place to start. And remember that depression isn't just sadness or the blues. It can take on many forms, and it colors the way you see the world.
Advertisement