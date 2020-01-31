Grey’s Anatomy Needs To Stop Hurting Its Very Best New Couple

“Pill” feels like an unnecessary backtrack. At the top of the episode, Amelia tells Link he may not be the father of her baby — but Owen could be. She admits she waited a few days to unload the painful information, which is brave. Amelia says she is speaking to Link first because she is in love with him and wants to raise this child with him no matter what a paternity test says. Amelia ends the conversation admitting she has had time to think about the issue at hand for days, and offers Link the same. It’s a deeply mature decision.

