However, it’s possible Owen and Teddy won’t be getting the fairytale ending Amelia has predicted for weeks. At the close of “What I Did For Love,” the episode prior to “Blood,” Hunt tells his new therapist (Bill Harper) he finally knows if he wants to be with Amelia or Teddy. “And I want to feel perfectly clear when I tell her that I love her,” he adds, suggesting his big speech is imminent. Well, Owen sees Teddy during “To the Blood,” and doesn’t drop any undying pledges of love and devotion. Instead, he runs away from her and towards blood donor on the other side of the city.