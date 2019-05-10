The penultimate episode sets up which storylines will dominate upcoming season 15 finale, “Jump Into The Fog.” Towards its close, the very pregnant Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) goes into labor after admitting she’s in love with Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd, who also directed the episode), the father of her soon-to-arrive baby. She shares this revelation with Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), the woman who just broke up with Owen, who is caring for his son, and who is now spending her free time sleeping with Carmack’s Link. Teddy has not told her boyfriend, Koracick (who just bought her an apartment) about her unparalleled feelings for Owen.