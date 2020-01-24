Why Amelia Made That Call About Her Baby’s Father On Grey’s

Granted, Amelia's baby deserves to know who its father is, and Owen deserves to know that he's expecting another little one. But Link is so excited! It's a boy! He wants to name him Scout! And Owen and Teddy are so happy, finally! Just when things are starting to settle down at Grey Sloan — at least for these couples — Amelia's paternity issues are about to really shake it up. She might keep this secret (again, understandably) for a little while longer, but eventually, like everything else does on Grey's Anatomy, the news will come out. And we'll all have to see where the pieces land when it does.