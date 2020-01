Leatherwood succeeded. The quote comes up in part 3’s second episode , “Drag Me to Hell,” and is dripping in multiple layers of sexual tension and the Electra complex . At this point in the story, Nick is still possessed by Lucifer ( traditionally played by Aussie actor Luke Cook ). Heroine Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) has rescued her boyfriend’s body from hell — where he has been for weeks — and trapped Nick/Lucifer in a cell in the Academy of Unseen Arts’ dungeon. Sabrina visits Nick, hoping to raise his spirits. Instead, she finds Nick growing a hoof for a foot and realizes she is speaking to Lucifer.