The First New Moon Of The Decade Is Here

This square means that we can expect the unexpected, says Lisa Stardust , an astrologer based in New York City. “When these planets square off, we can expect anything but normal to come to fruition. It’s a time to break free of the constraints and rules that hold us back,” she explains. “Transforming personal beliefs will be a core theme, as well as implementing a new vision of self. Be a rebel and a wild child. Embrace your quirks and be the real you — even if it doesn’t align with the status quo. We should try manifesting our old forgotten visions we let go of as children. Evoking the forgotten dream will serve as the missing piece of the puzzle to alleviate our minds and calm our hearts.”