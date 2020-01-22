Say Yes To Matches Fashion’s Wedding Edit

But since the whole point of bridal shops is to make things easier on a bride, Matches had to come up with their own way to simplify the process in order to compete. “We have seen so much evolution how the modern bride dresses – not just thinking about what she will wear for the actual wedding, but for the night before, the after-party,” Kingham explains. So rather than having to go to a different store for every one of your pre-wedding and wedding events, this edit was designed to be a one-stop-shop. “For each of these events, a bride might pick a different mood – a classic silhouette from Vivienne Westwood or Erdem for the day or a sequined Halpern mini or Paco Rabanne chain dress for the evening. Taking inspiration from iconic fashion muses such as Bianca Jagger, tailoring and suiting was something we also worked to ensure was well represented in the edit, selecting styles from brands such as Alexandre Vauthier, Christopher Kane and Jacquemus to be included. The perception of a bride is evolving and we wanted to make it easy for our customers to find these looks in the one curation.”